160th Anniversary Battle of New Market Commemoration

× Expand VMCW Children handle a replica artillery shell and interact with a living historian

Saturday May 18 – Sunday May 19, 2024 | 10:00am-4:00pm

Join us as we remember the Battle of New Market that raged across Jacob Bushong’s farm and the soldiers that struggled there. Special emphasis will highlight the role of the Cadets from the Virginia Military Institute that were asked to fill a gap in the Confederate battle line and helped to turn the tide of the battle.

The museum and grounds will host numerous living historians who will tell the story of the battle through programs and presentations designed to educate and entertain. Visit with the Society of Civil War Surgeons and delve into the aftermath of battle and the people responsible for caring for the wounded. Handle period fire-arms courtesy of The American Civil War Original Long Arms Collectors group. Take time to visit the military camps and ask what daily life was like for Civil War soldiers. Explore the home built by Jacob and Sarah Bushong where they sheltered with their family as the heaviest fighting raged outside their door. These and many other activities await you!

Daily Admission Rates

Adults (Ages 13+) - $10

Youth (Ages 6-12) - $6

Child (Ages 5 and under) – Free

New Market Residents w/proof of residency (Ages 6+) - $5

Take Exit 264 off I-81 onto Rt. 211 West.

Take immediate right onto Rt. 305 (George Collins Parkway).

Continue north up the road and straight underneath a Commonwealth of Virginia sign overhead to the end of the road.

The circular Virginia Museum of the Civil War building is located at the end of the parkway.