Join us in Celebrating Patsy Cline's Birthday on the Saturday of Labor Day Weekend! The 15th Annual Patsy Cline Block Party, staged on the 600 block of South Kent Street, is a free community event hosted by the Patsy Cline Historic House Museum on August 30, 2025, from 10 am to 4 pm. Featured events will include live music, specially priced tours, and Patsy Cline merchandise, alongside food vendors and our annual Hungry for History food event, featuring Patsy Cline's Specialty Soda Drinks! Notably, no alcohol is permitted in or during the block party. Street parking will be limited; however, guests can park and ride for free at the Winchester-Frederick County Visitor Center (1400 S. Pleasant Valley RD). The Trolley will also run continuously throughout the day at no charge for the riders.