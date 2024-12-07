Rose Center will host its 15th annual Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, December 7, 2024, from 9 am to 4 pm. The historic building has been decked out for the season, and the public is invited to attend for free. Santa Claus will appear in the recently upgraded Children’s Museum upstairs from 1 pm to 2 pm and another from 3 pm to 4 pm.

It takes more than Santa’s Elves to make a merry Christmas. Prater Hall will arrange hardworking elves like Laura Axon- pens and jewelry, Phyllis Baker- wreaths, Carmalitta Barbour- jewelry, Matt Blake- handmade candles, Teresa Brabston- fiber, Beverly Brooks- cake pops and bombs, Vicki Cowan- handmade goat milk skin care, Lydia Elam- fiber, Brenda Gibson- florals, Hailey Hill- DIY hat bar, Ann Lane- jewelry, Sita Loop- painting, Karen Lovell- fiber, Dorothy McMillian- cornhusk dolls, Margaret Tindall- Ornaments, Harold Noe- handmade knives, Charlene North- stained glass, Cheryl Peyton- author, Susan Rasmussen- greeting cards, Amanda Reed- ornaments and home décor, Jenny Roark- flower pot ornaments, Toni Scott- ornaments, Crystal Sweitzer- ceramics, and Jacqueline Yount- jewelry and home décor.

Rose Center, located at 442 W 2nd North Street in Morristown, is a nonprofit arts organization hosting classes, concerts, a professional art gallery, a local artists' shop, and business and party rentals. More information about Rose Center’s programs is available at rosecenter.org or by calling 423-581-4330. Rose Center receives support from the Tennessee Arts Commission and United Way.