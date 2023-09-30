15th Annual Flock to the Rock

× Expand Chimney Rock Management, LLC Flock to the Rock at Chimney Rock State Park

Break out the binoculars and get ready for our annual feathered frenzy. This event was designed so birders of all skill sets can enjoy one of the country’s fastest growing hobbies – bird watching! Bring the whole family for live raptor programs, birding activities, intro to birding hikes, and the annual hawk watch from the Chimney. This year we’re celebrating 15 amazing years of Flock to the Rock!