15th Annual Clinch River Spring Antique Fair

The antique fair starts with a kick-off party on Friday, May 3rd from 6 to 9 p.m. with musical entertainment. The shops on in Historic Downtown Clinton will be open late and food vendors will be set up. On Saturday, May 4th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., over 100 exhibitors from East Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina and Ohio will offer a wide range of antiques and collectibles to suit every taste. A wide variety of foods from local vendors will be available all day. For more information, call 865-457-4547.