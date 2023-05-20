159th Anniversary Battle of New Market Commemoration

× Expand VMI Museum System New Market Battlefield State Historical Park

Join us as we remember the Battle of New Market that raged across Jacob Bushong’s farm and the soldiers that struggled there. Special emphasis will highlight the role of the Cadets from the Virginia Military Institute that were asked to fill a gap in the Confederate line and helped to turn the tide of the battle.

The weekend will feature two special guests presenting specialized programs new to New Market Battlefield State Historical Park. The American Civil War Original Long Arms Collector’s group offers the opportunity to get hands-on with period Civil War weapons. Additionally, the Society of Civil War Surgeons will offer multiple medical demonstrations all weekend. Further activities include live black powder and military drill demonstrations, period cooking and civilian life programs, guided battlefield tours, and period dances.

A schedule of events will be posted on the Virginia Museum of the Civil War at New Market Battlefield State Historical Park’s website and social media pages as the event draws near.

Saturday and Sunday daily rates are $10.00 for adults (ages 13+) and $6.00 for youth (ages 5-12). A special daily rate of $5 per person is available to New Market residents (ages 5+) with proof of residency. Call 866-515-1864 or e-mail nmbshp@vmi.edu for more information.