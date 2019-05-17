14th Annual Black Mountain Garden Show & Sale
Monte Vista Hotel 308 W. State Street, Black Mountain, North Carolina
Looking for the perfect plants to enhance your garden, need vegetable starts. This is western North Carolina’s one stop garden jubilee. Come to the 14th Annual Black Mountain Garden Show and Sale on Friday, May 17, 4 to 8 PM and Saturday, May 18, 9 AM to 4 PM on the grounds of the Monte Vista Hotel. Bring your questions and your gardening dreams to this annual celebration of spring.
