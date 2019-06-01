12TH ANNUAL PENNY MCHENRY HYDRANGEA FESTIVAL

The Festival is named in memory of Penny McHenry, founder of the American Hydrangea Society. Penny received a hydrangea from a friend when she lost one of her daughters. She fell in love with the beautiful plant and began propagating hydrangeas and the rest is history. She became world famous as “The Hydrangea Lady”. Penny has been featured in too many articles and publications to mention, however, Steve Bender, Senior Garden Writer for Southern Living paid tribute to Penny in an article in the July 2006 issue after Penny’s passing during 2006. Both the “Penny Mac” and “Mini Penny” hydrangea varieties are named in her honor. Penny’s family has given the Festival permission to name the Festival in honor and memory of Penny.