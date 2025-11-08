11th Annual Jingle Bell Bazaar

× Expand Courtesy Chester County Chamber of Commerce

Join the Arts Council of Chester County as we host the Jingle Bell Bazaar, an Indoor Holiday Art Market featuring lots of artists and vendors!

Kick off the holiday season with this opportunity to buy unique, handmade gifts & seasonal decor.

Shop from many different artists and vendors with handmade jewelry, Christmas ornaments, paintings, wreaths, pottery, candles, soaps, woodworking, and much more!

We will have a food truck and a coffee truck.

Free admission to the public. Free parking.

Remember, not all vendors accept credit cards, so cash is preferred.