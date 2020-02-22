11th Annual Floyd Mardi Gras Costume Ball
Are you ready to break up your winter blues with the best Mardi Gras party this side of New Orleans? The 11th Annual Mardi Gras Costume Ball, a FUNdraiser for Blue Mountain School, is an entire evening packed with enthralling musicians, tantalizing food, and magnificent fun. Find more info at floydmardigras.com, and order your tickets today!
Dogtown Roadhouse 302 South Locust St, Roanoke, Virginia 24091 View Map
