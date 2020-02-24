1-Hour Local Food and History Experience

Full Description​:

Meet and eat with a friendly Nashville guide and fellow foodies in Downtown Nashville on this 1-hour culinary adventure.

Head to a traditional style restaurant and enjoy a selection of delicious delicacies and sweet southern teas (food not included in the ticket price). While you eat, learn about the importance of familiar home-cooked cuisine in the southern states as you chat with your guide as well as other local diners.

From your United Street Tours guide, you’ll get the insider scoop on what life is like for locals here, as well as take a peek inside the city’s fascinating history. You’ll also get an introduction into Nashville's deep-rooted and beloved music culture, which has earned it the nickname the Music City.

Highlights

● Discover the wonders of traditional Nashville cuisine

● Mingle with the locals and experience the city from their perspective

● Learn about Nashville's rich history and music culture

Additional Information / What to Expect​:

● Tour must be booked at least 24 hours in advance

● United Street Tours will continue rain or shine

● Tour length is flexible depending on walking speed, questions, and any other factors

Inclusion

● Live guide

● Entrance fees (if applicable)

Exclusions

● Gratuities (optional)

● Pickup and drop-off

Company Overview United Street Tours is a Nashville walking tour company that showcases the lesser-known stories of the Music City. Unlike most Nashville walking tour companies, we show you the hidden culture that many residents and visitors don't know exists. Our tours are beautiful, gritty, controversial, and always full of diversity.

Booking Cutoff Time:​ 12 hours before the experience

Cancelation policy​: 30 days before the tour date for a refund.

Direct booking only at www.unitedstreettours.com