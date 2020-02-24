1-Hour Local Food and History Experience

Woolworth on Fifth 221 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219 Woolworth on Fifth 221 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219 150 4th Ave N., Nashville, TN 37219, Tennessee 37219

Full Description​: 

Meet and eat with a friendly Nashville guide and fellow foodies in Downtown Nashville on this  1-hour culinary adventure. 

Head to a traditional style restaurant and enjoy a selection of delicious delicacies and sweet  southern teas (food not included in the ticket price). While you eat, learn about the importance of  familiar home-cooked cuisine in the southern states as you chat with your guide as well as other  local diners. 

From your United Street Tours guide, you’ll get the insider scoop on what life is like for locals here,  as well as take a peek inside the city’s fascinating history. You’ll also get an introduction into  Nashville's deep-rooted and beloved music culture, which has earned it the nickname the Music City.   

Highlights 

● Discover the wonders of traditional Nashville cuisine 

● Mingle with the locals and experience the city from their perspective 

● Learn about Nashville's rich history and music culture   

Additional Information / What to Expect​: 

● Tour must be booked at least 24 hours in advance 

● United Street Tours will continue rain or shine 

● Tour length is flexible depending on walking speed, questions, and any other factors 

Inclusion 

● Live guide 

● Entrance fees (if applicable)   

Exclusions 

● Gratuities (optional) 

● Pickup and drop-off 

Company Overview  United Street Tours is a Nashville walking tour company that showcases the lesser-known stories of  the Music City. Unlike most Nashville walking tour companies, we show you the hidden culture that  many residents and visitors don't know exists. Our tours are beautiful, gritty, controversial, and  always full of diversity. 

Booking Cutoff Time:​ 12 hours before the experience    

Cancelation policy​: 30 days before the tour date for a refund.  

Direct booking only at www.unitedstreettours.com

