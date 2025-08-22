Dolly Parton: The Nation’s Sweetheart, Among So Many Other Things

The award-winning songwriter, entertainer, global philanthropist and creator of Imagination Library is also celebrating the 40th anniversary of her theme park Dollywood.

Expand Courtesy of Dolly Parton

Tell us about growing up in the mountains of East Tennessee in a large family.

Well, I’ve traveled all around the world and I’ve seen some amazing things, but I’ll always believe that the mountains here in East Tennessee are the most beautiful place that God put anywhere on earth. We’re so blessed to call this area home because this beauty is just so inspiring, and honestly, it has helped inspire me to dream these big unimaginable dreams through the years. Being part of such a large family was also so special for me. We may not have had a lot of money or possessions, but we were always surrounded by love and by people who supported us in whatever it was we were doing.

What started you on your songwriting journey?

Everyone has a story to tell, and we each have our own unique way of doing that. God gifted me with the ability to tell stories through song. I’ve been able to use those gifts to share my love for people in the songs I write. As a little girl, even before I could actually write, I was making up little songs, and my mama would help me write them down so I could remember them. I just always had that special call to songwriting, or songtelling as I like to call it sometimes.

You’re celebrating the 40th year of Dollywood, which is so much more than a theme park. What is one of your proudest accomplishments in your home state?

It is so much more than I ever could have imagined in so many ways. When we started Dollywood, I just wanted people to come and enjoy the Smoky Mountains, and I hoped they would fall in love with the people of this area. One thing I’m most proud of is how many jobs we’ve created here. The heart of Dollywood is the people who work here. They bring it to life every single day. We’ve been able to host so many wonderful guests through the years, giving them a place where they create memories.

Because of Dollywood, we could create the Dollywood Foundation and the Imagination Library. I would say that is our greatest accomplishment. It began as a simple dream to give free books to kids in Sevier County. We were able to grow that across the state, across the country and the world. We’ve given away more than 270 million books to children, and that is greater than anything else I could have ever imagined! The Imagination Library celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Your generosity led you to help during the COVID pandemic, and after a devastating fire you helped Gatlinburg and the Great Smoky Mountains. Tell us about this.

Helping others is something we’re all called to do. Everyone can help in their own ways, and I try to help in the ways that I’m able to make a difference. I believe if you are in a position to help, you should help. You never know what someone may be going through, and sometimes the help you provide is just what they need to continue their journey.

What has been a great surprise along the way in your life, and what is next?

Every single day, I’m surprised — and grateful — for getting to live my dream and for the support from people around the world. When I was younger, I dreamed big and hoped in my heart I would make it in Nashville, but I never imagined it would turn out this way.

I’m always trying to come up with what’s next! I have many big ideas and dreams I’ve still not accomplished. I wake up each day thinking about what I can do that I’ve not done yet, or about who I can help that I haven’t helped yet or about where I can make a difference that I’ve not been able to do yet.

The story above first appeared in our September / October 2025 issue. For more like it subscribe today or log in with your active BRC+ Membership. Thank you for your support!