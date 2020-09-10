"Good Wall" Columnist Publishes Appalachian Trail Books for Kids

“All About the Appalachian Trail,” by Leonard M. Adkins. Blue River Press, $5.99.

Leonard Adkins, long-time columnist for this magazine and author of more than 20 books on hiking, the outdoors and nature, has published “All About the Appalachian Trail,” from Blue River Press.

The 120-page, softbound, digest-size book covers the bases—from formation and history to state-by-state coverage and animals, along with much more. The material is aimed at people in grades four though eight, and is presented in a straightforward, relaxed manner. Dozens of black and white illustrations by Kristen Halvorsen add to the presentation.

The book closes with short sections on quotes on the trail, timelines for the trail and the world, a glossary and a full index.

The cover illustration—you get one guess—is indeed Virginia’s McAfee Knob.

