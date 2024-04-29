‘Dolly Experience’ Debuts in May

× Expand Dollywood

Dolly Parton’s larger-than-life personality comes more strongly to life this May with an expanded attraction at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

The Dolly Parton Experience re-imagines what was called Dollywood Boulevard: One stop presents Parton‘s wardrobe. A new music theater stars one of Parton‘s nieces. The centerpiece is a two-story projection of Parton, recalling colorful stories of her amazing career.

The Experience will immerse viewers in the rags-to-riches life of the park’s beloved “Dreamer-in-Chief,” a Sevier County, Tennessee, native who turned 78 this year.

“The Dolly Experience is really our new version of our museum, and I’m really excited about that,” says Parton. “It will have a lot of clothes from different movies; it’s more about my history, my life, coming up in the business, a lot of my family and a lot of all the things that I’ve been a part of all these many years.”

