Lots of Carvins Cove and a Bit of the Shenandoah

April 1: A girl and her dog at Carvins Cove. April 22: The Johnson Farm at Peaks of Otter is a lonesome spot in the off-season. April 27: White Oak Falls was in good spring flow.

April 1: At Carvins Cove, The Trough and Brushy Mountain Trails out and back. 5.5 miles

Have we mentioned lately that the ever-expanding number of trails at Carvins Cove offer all kinds of choices for length, water, views and more?

April 8: At Carvins Cove, HiDeHo, Brushy Mountain, Buck and Hotel Trails loop. 6 miles

Uh, back to Carvins Cove.

April 15: Via Roanoke River Greenway to Wasena Tap Room and back home. 4 miles

One of those busy weekends where a nice walk to dinner becomes the weekend hike.

April 22: At Peaks of Otter, Harkening Hill and Johnson Farm loop. 5 miles

This continues to be the neglected side of the Peaks area, with Sharp Top and Flat Top getting all the foot traffic—well, Sharp Top the most.

April 27: At Shenandoah National Park, White Oak Canyon Falls out and back. 7.4 miles

A great and classic hike down down down along the falls and then back up. We spent two fun nights at Skyland Resort, the extended the trip by going up to Baltimore to see a rare win for the Orioles and to have a fine lunch and visit with my brother . . . then down to Ocean City as the month changed.

