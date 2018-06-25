Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival is “On the Lake” Again This Year!

The 30th Annual Smith Mountain Lake WINE FESTIVAL is ON THE LAKE AGAIN at Crazy Horse Campground, 400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta, VA.

The two-day festival will be held rain or shine from 11:00a.m. – 6:00p.m., Saturday, September 29th, and 11:00a.m. – 5:00p.m., Sunday, September 30th. Virginia wineries will be pouring and presenting their latest vintages. Additionally, quality craft and food vendors, carefully selected, will offer their varied wares to festival-goers. Musical entertainment will be provided by NYC based, Weird Science on Saturday, and Barefoot West on Sunday. Limited Designated Tent Area. Chairs, Blankets and Umbrellas are welcome!

Tickets are $26 for tasters, $16 for non-tasters, when purchased in advance. At-the-gate prices will be $36, and $26, respectively. Tickets are available on-line at www.visitsmithmountainlake.com or from any one of 14 area ticket outlets.

Local ticket outlets – Smith Mountain Lake Visitors Center, Bedford Visitors Center, and the following Krogers - Rocky Mount, Bonsack, Brambleton, Cave Spring, Botetourt, Tanglewood, Forest, Timberlake, Towers, Vinton, Westlake and Salem.

Private chalets are also available to purchase. They are perfect for large groups, parties, corporate events, hosting clients/potential clients, and/or hosting a private picnic for your friends and family. There are three different size chalets, each including a tent, tasting and non-tasting tickets, banquet tables, cocktail tables, signage, and a private fenced in area. Due to the high demand and the limited number of chalets, please call Andrea Fansler at 540-721-1203 or email her at andrea@visitsmithmountainlake.com to reserve and confirm your chalet.

Treat yourself with a $125 VIP ticket, which includes, exclusive, enclosed Pavilion area with comfortable seating, fine catered dining, a great selection of wine and beer and private, clean, air conditioned, deluxe restroom facilities! There are a limited number of VIP tickets available and are good for one day only (Saturday or Sunday).

For more information, or to order your VIP ticket, call 540-721-1203, or online at www.visitsmithmountainlake.com.