Su’s Freebie Pick: Americana Afternoons at Floyd Country Store

by Su Clauson-Wicker

Floyd Country Store is a landmark on Southwest Virginia’s Crooked Road music heritage trail. For 100 years, music has been reverberating from this main street mainstay. Bluegrass, blues, and old-time bands play every Friday and usually Saturday and Sunday too.

But only on Saturday afternoons is admission always free.

Americana Afternoons start every Saturday at noon and play until somebody shoos the last band off the stage, usually after 4 p.m. The music runs the gamut from the Blue Eyed Bettys folky bluegrass sound from New York City to Floyd’s own Waiting to Exhale Americana band and American Roots, a father-son duo from the next county over.

The music is varied, but it’s all traditional acoustic music. Some of it is indigenous to the Southern mountains, including bluegrass, and some is the music of contemporary singer-songwriters. You might hear Chicago or Piedmont blues, or some of the Celtic or African sounds that underpin our American folk traditions.

And yes, you can get up and dance if you want. Chairs adorned with handmade seat cushions are another option.

Saturday lunch at the store is a special event. The staff has cooked up homemade soups and sandwich fillings, and there’s always pie, cake, and ice cream for dessert. Locally grown salads are on the menu too.

The store also schedules evening events, including old-time dances, Floyd Radio Show, and concerts in this intimate setting with some of the world’s finest old-time masters.