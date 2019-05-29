Streaming On The Parkway - Part 1, The Caravan Begins

EDITOR'S NOTE: This guest blog series is being provided courtesy of members of the Wally Byam Caravan Club International (wbcci.org) who are currently participating in the 2019 Taste of the Blue Ridge Caravan between late May and mid June. Their 500-mile journey began in Cherokee, N.C. and will end outside the historic towns of Charlottesville and Staunton, VA. We hope you'll enjoy following along!

Curiosity begins soon after we arrive. We are members of the Wally Byam Caravan Club International (WBCCI), the Airstream Owners Association. Members of the community start cruising through the campground to see the 21 Airstream trailers that are part the 2019 Taste of the Blue Ridge Caravan.

Even though the sight of 21 Airstream trailers in a campground is interesting, the real sights are to be found along the Blue Ridge Parkway and we are here to enjoy its beauty and uniqueness.

× 1 of 4 Expand Airstream trailers showing up for the 2019 Taste of the Blue Ridge Caravan. × 2 of 4 Expand A visitor checking out the Airstream trailers. × 3 of 4 Expand Our first meeting as members of the Taste of the Blue Ridge Caravan. × 4 of 4 Expand The opening banquet at Harrah’s. Prev Next

The members of this caravan came from as far away as California and Arizona, and as close as North and South Carolina. In all, 17 states are represented. The common thread is our desire to enjoy what the residents of these areas have in their backyards – the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The caravan’s rendezvous location was near Bryson City, North Carolina. While not actually on the Blue Ridge Parkway, our first campground was about a dozen miles from its southern entrance. This gave us our first opportunity to explore a community along the Parkway.

For example, Cherokee was about 15 miles from our campground. We had our opening banquet at Harrah’s. This stop also included rafting on the Nantahala, visiting the Museum of the Cherokee Indian and Oconaluftee Indian Village.

What a great start to our Blue Ridge Caravan! There will be additional postings and photos from the 2019 WBCCI Taste of the Blue Ridge Caravan as we enjoy the rich history and beauty of the Parkway. We hope you'll enjoying joining us along the way!