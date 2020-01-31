Thinned Down Quiche

By Su Clauson-Wicker

I love quiche, but the traditional full-fat cheese-egg pie is not a healthful choice for my heart. I’ve developed a version that still uses eggs with all their vitamins. But I’ve cut about half the fat from the dairy products. My friends think my secret ingredient is some expensive exotic cheese. But it’s really the zip added by sauerkraut and brown mustard.

1 ½ cups low-fat cottage cheese

1/3 cup skim milk

3 tsp whole wheat flour

1 cup shredded part skim mozzarella

1/3 cup chopped greens (spinach is my fav)

4 beaten eggs

2 tablespoons sauerkraut, pressed and drained of liquid

2 tsp brown mustard

1 tsp or thorough spraying of pan with cooking oil spray

2 tablespoons bread crumbs

2 tablespoons fresh parsley (chopped, for garnish)

Mix the first eight ingredients together well.

Then put the bread crumbs into an oiled glass pie pan, swishing it around to coat the bottom and lower sides.

Fill pie pan with ingredient mixture, top with parsley and cook for 50-60 minutes at 375 degrees.