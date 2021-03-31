April's Wild Edible: Yellow Morels

× Expand Bruce Ingram The yellow morel is probably the most popular mushroom in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Among those of us who gather the Blue Ridge’s wild edibles, there’s one question that we dare not ask because it has no chance of eliciting an honest answer. That inquiry is “Where did you find those yellow morels?” Indeed, the most direct answers I’ve ever received are “back in a hollow” or “around some oaks and ashes.”

Bruce Ingram Sauté morels before eating them.

It’s easy to understand folks’ reticence to give away their morel sweet spots because Morchella esulenta excels as a topping for meat entrees, as the pizzazz in salads, and the wow ingredient of any egg dish. I’ve found yellow morels in oak groves and pine thickets, but the best place to search for them is in a tulip poplar stand. However, in any given spring, it’s hard to predict whether morels will appear in great numbers or will be rare or not emerge at all. And some springs, expert foragers can find them throughout April while other gifted gatherers search in vain the entire season.

Bruce Ingram Morels can be cooked inside meat dishes (like the burger on the left) or used as toppings (like the one on the right).

Adding to their appeal, yellow morels are among the easiest fungi to identify. The cone-shaped yellow/brown cap is honeycombed with pits and ridges and the pale white stem can be up to five inches long. Both are hollow and equally edible. As is true with any wild mushroom, be sure to go with a fungi expert the first time you gather morels. Also, morels should be cooked (Elaine often sautes them for five minutes on medium low) before eating.

It’s also wise to consume small amounts of any edible fungi the first time it’s on the menu.

Bruce and Elaine Ingram will profile a different wild edible every month. For more information on their book Living the Locavore Lifestyle, contact them at bruceingramoutdoors@gmail.com