Ride the Rails, Explore Rockbridge County: Make a Weekend of the 611 in Goshen!

This fall, one of America’s most iconic steam locomotives is making tracks and memories. Beginning September 25, the legendary Norfolk & Western Class J No. 611, a crown jewel of rail history, will pull into Goshen, Virginia for an unforgettable series of weekend excursions. But while for many the train is the star of the show, the real magic happens when visitors linger, explore, shop, and stay in the welcoming towns and beautiful landscapes of Rockbridge County.

Just a short drive from Goshen, the charming towns of Lexington and Buena Vista are rolling out the red carpet for rail fans, families, and history lovers alike. Whether you’re catching the train or just coming to watch her thunder past, there’s never been a better time to turn your ticket into a full-blown getaway.

Let the Adventure Continue Off the Rails

Spend your afternoon strolling the historic streets of downtown Lexington by foot or horse-drawn carriage, where decorative brick sidewalks and lovingly decorated storefronts house an array of independent merchants and curated shopping experiences. You’ll find gifts, local art, handcrafted jewelry, and one-of-a-kind souvenirs.

In Buena Vista, Glen Maury Park and the Chessie Nature Trail and Riverwalk trails offer unforgettable views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. It's a great place to stretch your legs after your train ride or enjoy a picnic by the river.

Nearby, Natural Bridge State Park—a natural wonder that has amazed travelers for centuries—takes on a quiet majesty as summer wanes, and nighttime stargazing in this International Dark Sky Park is a must.

Fuel Up with Flavor and Warmth

You’ll work up an appetite watching the 611, exploring the countryside, or hiking the scenic Goshen Pass. Fortunately, Rockbridge County has you covered. Our local restaurants, cafés, vineyards, and breweries offer seasonal menus and cozy atmospheres to match the autumn mood. Enjoy a glass of locally made cider by a fire pit, indulge in chef-inspired comfort food, or grab a sandwich from a downtown deli before heading to your next adventure.

Stay a While: Your Room is Waiting

With so much to see and do, you’ll be ready for a comfy bed, and Rockbridge County offers a wide range of accommodations, from cozy bed & breakfasts and boutique inns to reliable national hotel chains. Whether you're sipping morning coffee on the porch of a historic B&B, visiting the internationally acclaimed Georges, or admiring the mural in the lobby of the new Tru Hotel by Hilton, you'll find comfort, convenience, and a friendly welcome. And lodging priced to accommodate any budget.

If you're planning a weekend around one of the 611’s excursions, booking a local stay gives you time to explore at your own pace. No rushing. No traffic. Just the relaxed rhythm of small-town life and scenic drives.

There’s even more going on!

Check our constantly updated calendar to learn about all the fun that’s happening in Rockbridge County. Special events in September include a craft beer and wine festival, a professional disc golf tournament (a first for our neck of the woods), the Rockbridge Regional Fair and Expo, and so much more!

Fall into Something Special

The return of the 611 is your ticket to discovery. Rockbridge County is a place where timeless charm meets outdoor adventure, where every winding back road leads to something unexpected: a roadside farm stand, a thought-provoking museum, a dramatic overlook, or a general store that has been serving locals for a hundred years.

Ready to go? Learn more and download your free visitor’s guide at LexingtonVirginia.com.