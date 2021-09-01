Find Your Outdoor WonderLove in Franklin County, Virginia

Sponsored Content

Day trip, weekend excursion or extended stay – make Franklin County your future destination!

The water at Smith Mountain Lake is one of Franklin County's premier attractions.

Our rural community has plenty of open spaces, great views, small towns and welcoming people. As a land of two lakes, four rivers and 10,000 springs, with a landscape spanning from the crest of the Blue Ridge down to the Piedmont with the foothills in between, we offer a little something for everyone.

Families will love the close proximity to two premier outdoor jewels – the vibrant Smith Mountain Lake and serene Philpott Lake – where summer fun makes for an unforgettable vacation. Coast with our mountain and trail biking, navigate five blueways or experience miles of designated scenic byways.

The trails at Jamison Mill Park on Philpott Lake appeal to hikers and bikers alike. Stand up paddleboarding is another popular activity. Tubing is a relaxing adventure for kids and parents alike.

Heritage and community are important to us, from our history as the “Moonshine Capital of the World,” going back to the Great Moonshine Conspiracy Trial of 1935, to the Blue Ridge Institute & Museum at Ferrum College, to the Booker T. Washington National Monument's showcase of social justice principles.

The Booker T. Washington National Monument preserves portions of the 207-acre tobacco farm on which educator and leader Booker T. Washington was born into slavery on April 5, 1856.

Cruise along the Blue Ridge Parkway for incredible vistas at six overlooks and the Smart View Recreation Area.

A drive on the Blue Ridge Parkway is the perfect way to get away from it all without ever even leaving the road. When you need to stretch your legs just pull over at any of a number of scenic views, such as this one looking toward Cahas Mountain. Picnic areas, hiking trails and more are also abundant along the way, such as this one found in the Smart View Recreation Area.

Sample homegrown harvests at the Rocky Mount Farmers Market, the Foothills Produce Auction near Boones Mill and various farmstands, peruse local shops for antiques or handcrafted finds and enjoy a rewarding trip to Homestead Creamery for a tasty ice cream cone or milkshake, courtesy of happy dairy cows just down the road.

While you’re here, take in Americana music thanks to our presence being the starting point of the Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail.

Rocky Mount is an ideal destination to bookend your trips through The Crooked Road, Virginia's Heritage Music Trail. (Image taken at the Crooked Road music kiosk at the Blue Ridge Institute & Museum.)

Everyone loves a good story. Our world-class outdoor recreation and incredible touchstones of Appalachian music and history, combined with the beauty of Virginia’s mountains make for the perfect road trip or weekend getaway for your family. Franklin County is also becoming recognized as a unique live music destination, with opportunities including Concerts by Canoe, live performances at the Harvester Performance Center, The Pon-Tune Stage and a range of other exciting venues, such as Mango's Bar & Grill, Chaos Mountain Brewing Co. and Hammer & Forge Brewing Co.

Past, present and future - Franklin County brings it all together for you to enjoy. We’re here when you’re ready!