Birds of the Blue Ridge: Northern Cardinal

The Northern Cardinal is such a popular and familiar sight, seven states have designated this species as their state bird.

As one of the first birds most folks learn about, the “redbirds” got their official monikers due to the color similarity with attire worn by cardinals in the Roman Catholic Church (including their scientific designation – Cardinalis cardinalis).

The Northern Cardinal is one of the few female songbirds that sing – and does she ever! There are duets with her mate during breeding season and while she tends the nest. It is said that she is instructing her mate about mealtimes and as a safety measure for predator exposure. Their sweet songs are often the first sounds heard in the mornings.

Fun Facts: The female does most of the nest building by crushing twigs in her beak to make them pliable and bending them around her body to make a cup-shaped home. She then adds three more layers: leaves, bark and grasses/pine needles.

How to Identify a Northern Cardinal: Look for the distinctive crest and thick bill on both male and female Northern Cardinals. The former are brilliant red (with a black mask) and the latter a soft brown with reddish highlights.

Northern Cardinal Habitat: edges, urban, suburban, gardens, backyards and a variety of habitats where dense shrubs are available for nesting

Conservation Note: Successful at adapting to human-altered surroundings, the Northern Cardinal is a species of low conservation concern (with a breeding population estimated at 130 million) while remaining vulnerable to cats, pesticides and collisions.

