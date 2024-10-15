Birds of the Blue Ridge: Cedar Waxwing

The sleek formal attire of the Cedar Waxwing is notably highlighted with bright red tips on the secondary wing feathers.

× Expand Paul Danese | Wikimedia Commons

This unique feature is a waxy red secretion and a stark contrast in color along with the lemon-yellow band at the end of their tail feathers. To catch a glimpse of this handsome bird, first listen for high-pitched, thin whistling sounds in the treetops. (Birder tip: Try the free Merlin Bird ID app for assistance identifying their song.) They are often heard before they are seen.

Expand KS Nature Photography

Additionally, the sociable Cedar Waxwing often shows up in multiple numbers. Increasing the likelihood of spotting them. They are nomadic (except during breeding season) and travel year-round in loose associations of flocks (called an “ear-full” or “museum”) throughout our region.

Bird Bits

Fun Facts: The Cedar Waxwing is a huge fan of fruits. As one of the few species on the continent that specialize in this food group, they can live for months on the small fruits of dogwood, cedar, juniper, hollies, hawthorn, serviceberry and other trees and shrubs.

How to Identify a Cedar Waxwing: This robin-sized bird can be identified by its smooth look of grayish-brown feathers, pale yellow underparts, a crest atop their head (often seen in a “resting” position) and a stylish black mask across the face. The male’s chin is usually darker than the female’s.

Cedar Waxwing Habitat: woodlands, edges of fields and forests where there is an abundance of fruiting trees and shrubs

Conservation Note: The Cedar Waxwing is a species of low conservation concern as numbers appear to be stable and increasing.

ABOUT THIS SERIES:

“Birds of the Blue Ridge” showcases frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. For over four decades, Angela Minor has traveled with binoculars and field guides across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean and seven European countries. She is a contributing editor with BRC magazine and a freelance writer, penning travel and nature feature articles for several regional and national print publications. Angela created and authored the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest.

Read More by Angela Minor: BlueRidgeCountry.com/AngelaMinor