It’s a Dirty Rotten Job

To rot is to live…

—Thorpe Moeckel

× Expand Ginny Neil

I didn’t grow up with a vegetable garden or extensive flower garden in my backyard. My mother is an artist and, while she grows a beautiful herb garden, her interest in flowers has been centered more on the painting of them. If I could grow flowers as beautiful as those she splashes skillfully on her watercolor pad, I’d be happy.

My Nana and Papa were the gardeners. I spent summers with them, snapping beans, thumping melons, plucking strawberries and snipping zinnias. My Papa grew up on and inherited a farm called Rosebower, and my grandmother embraced it when she married him. Their vegetable and flower gardens remain vividly productive in my memory.

When I married My Own Farmer, I knew what a beautiful garden should look like, but I had years to go and lots of failures to learn from before mine came close to resembling the ones at Rosebower. One of the tricks I am working on mastering is the art of composting.

When I stayed with them, Nana always sent me out in the evenings to dig a small trench in the garden where I deposited the peelings, rinds and cores of the day’s meals. The trench didn’t have to be too deep, so I would scrape it out with a trowel, lay the scraps to rest and bury them, stomping on them for good measure.

I can’t make trench compost at my house because my dog is an epicure. He digs the trenches up. Luke loves corn and melons and green beans, so a trench full of scraps is like a vegetarian cafeteria line for him. In deference to this, I built two bins out of discarded pallets and started composting in them.

