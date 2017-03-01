Youth Art Month

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513

Support the visual arts and our talented local youth during the nationally celebrated Youth Art Month. Emerging artists from several different schools will display their creations inside the Richard Low Evans Gallery. Families, friends, teachers, art lovers, and the young artists themselves, will celebrate the talent, patience and hard work that goes into art and quality art education. Opening Reception will be March 1, 4–6pm.

706-632-2144

