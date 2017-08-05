Yestival: YES with special guests Todd Rundgren & Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy

Holmes Convocation Center Rivers St, North Carolina 28607

Yestival will feature special guest Todd Rundgren and an opening set from Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy honoring the magic of Keith Emerson and Greg Lake. Inducted into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame in 2017, YES will embark on a national tour, treating fans to a set list of greatest hits from all of the band’s nine studio albums up to 1980, and showcasing the storied history of one of the world’s most influential, ground-breaking, and respected progressive rock bands.

Tickets: $55 Adult, $49.50 Pick 5 Discount (10% off), $40 Student/Child

Holmes Convocation Center Rivers St, North Carolina 28607

