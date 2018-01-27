WV Winter Music Festival

It’s a night of live music featuring an eclectic mix of genres from blues to rock n’ roll by bands from 8 West Virginia counties. All told, 50 acts and 7 venues in Lewisburg’s downtown district are in on the festivities. The show starts at 6 pm and runs through midnight-ish. Your festival wristband gets you into all locations and events. Prior locations have included Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Irish Pub, The Sweet Shop, The Lewis Theater, The Asylum, Hill & Holler and the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center. Make a weekend of it, the local hotels offer shuttle service to and from the event.