It’s a night of live music featuring an eclectic mix of genres from blues to rock n’ roll by bands from 8 West Virginia counties. All told, 50 acts and 7 venues in Lewisburg’s downtown district are in on the festivities. The show starts at 6 pm and runs through midnight-ish. Your festival wristband gets you into all locations and events. Prior locations have included Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Irish Pub, The Sweet Shop, The Lewis Theater, The Asylum, Hill & Holler and the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center. Make a weekend of it, the local hotels offer shuttle service to and from the event.
WV Winter Music Festival
Downtown Lewisburg Lewisburg, West Virginia 24901
Downtown Lewisburg Lewisburg, West Virginia 24901 View Map