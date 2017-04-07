Writers’ Conference

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513

The purpose of the Blue Ridge Writers’ Conference is to educate, inform and inspire writers. During this conference writers will network with fellow writers, expand their markets and learn to hone their skills in various break out sessions. The 20th annual conference begins with a Workshop Intensive held on Friday, April 7 from 10:30am-2:30pm. A Writers’ Meet and Greet will take place that evening at 5pm. Writers’ Conference sessions take place on Saturday, April 8 from 9am-5pm. Books sales from our conference speakers and member writers will also be made available both. More info: www.blueridgewritersconference.com

