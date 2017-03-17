Nature lovers, hikers and outdoors enthusiasts unite for Wilderness Wildlife Week™ in Pigeon Forge!

From educational programs designed specifically for the youngsters to guided hikes into the Great Smoky Mountains for the more adventurous folks, Wilderness Wildlife Week offers a variety of programs for all ages and interests.

This spring celebration of the great outdoors is free and open to the public Seminars and workshops are offered daily at the LeConte Center.

What better place to celebrate the features, creatures and cultures of Great Smoky Mountains National Park than in the Center of Fun in The Smokies?