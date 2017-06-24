The annual White Lightning Trail Festival, presented by the Claiborne County Tourism Commission, will be held in Cumberland Gap, Tenn., Friday, June 23 through Saturday, June 24, 2017. Admission is free.

One of the area’s largest summer events, the White Lightning Trail Festival features a variety of family-friendly activities that celebrate the history of East Tennessee and Appalachian culture. Friday’s entertainment includes a Beauty Pageant at the Lincoln Memorial University Convention Center; while Saturday’s events will feature a 5K run through Cumberland Gap National Historic Park and dozens of art, craft, food, and specialty vendor booths in the historic town of Cumberland Gap. Throughout the two-day event, folk life and Appalachian culture will take center stage in a series of musical performances and handcraft demonstrations.