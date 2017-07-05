Weill & Schoenberg: From Berlin to Hollywood

Brevard College 1 Brevard College Drive, Brevard, North Carolina 28712

Brevard’s artist faculty members are joined by famed baritone William Sharp and pianist Shane Schag as they explore the personal and professional journeys of two of the 20th Century’s groundbreaking composers.

7:30 PM | $28 Reserved Seating

Porter Center at Brevard College

The Kurt Weill Festival is funded, in part, by The Kurt Weill Foundation for Music and the National Endowment for the Humanities. As part of the series of performances and lectures associated with BMC’s Kurt Weill Festival, ticket holders may attend a free Pre-Concert Talk, which begins one hour before the performance.

Brevard College 1 Brevard College Drive, Brevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2100
