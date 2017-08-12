Watoga State Park Mountain Trail Challenge Half Marathon & 5K

Half Marathon 8:30 am 5K 8:40 am
Both races start and finish at the Beaver Creek Campground in Watoga State Park.
Age Groups: 14 and under, 15 – 19, 20 - 29, 30 - 39, 40 - 49, 50 – 59, 60 – 69, and 70 +
5K Entry Fees: $25 before July 1, $30 from July 1 to August 12, and $35 on race day
Half Marathon Entry Fees: $40 before July 1, $45 from July 1 to August 12, and $50 on race day
Awards for each race
1st & 2nd overall, male and female, plus 1st & 2nd in each age group, male and female
Online registration closes Wed., Aug. 9, 2017. In person sign up and packet pickup Friday at two locations - also Saturday at 7 AM at the park. Awards ceremony will be at noon, but the course will remain open. All runners will be supported, regardless of finish time. Luncheon free for racers and volunteers. Timing by Appalachian Timing Group.
Info
Watoga State Park Marlinton, West Virginia View Map
please enable javascript to view