Watoga State Park Mountain Trail Challenge Half Marathon & 5K

Watoga State Park Marlinton, West Virginia

 Half Marathon 8:30 am                    5K  8:40 am

Both races start and finish at the Beaver Creek Campground in Watoga State Park.

Age Groups: 14 and under, 15 – 19, 20 - 29, 30 - 39, 40 - 49, 50 – 59, 60 – 69, and 70 +

5K Entry Fees: $25 before July 1, $30 from July 1 to August 12, and $35 on race day

Half Marathon Entry Fees: $40 before July 1, $45 from July 1 to August 12, and $50 on race day

Awards for each race

1st & 2nd overall, male and female, plus 1st & 2nd in each age group, male and female

  Online registration closes Wed., Aug. 9, 2017. In person sign up and packet pickup Friday at two locations - also Saturday at 7 AM at the park. Awards ceremony will be at noon, but the course will remain open. All runners will be supported, regardless of finish time.  Luncheon free for racers and volunteers.  Timing by Appalachian Timing Group.

Info

Watoga State Park Marlinton, West Virginia View Map

Visit Event Website

(304) 799-4087

