Warren County Fair 60th Anniversary!

Front Royal Front Royal, Virginia 22630

It's our 60th Anniversary! This is going to be the best Fair yet!

The Warren County Fair is a family oriented event that provides families in our community with a low-cost, safe, and fun environment to enjoy together. Our goal is to educate, entertain, stimulate, and challenge fairgoers. We offer music, motorsport events, pulling contests, animal shows, and a Monster truck event. The fair also helps our young people gain knowledge, confidence, and leadership skills through various 4-H events.

We look forward to seeing you this year at the fair and would like to extend an invitation to join our family!  

