Vivaldi's The Four Seasons

Four famous violin concerti - each giving musical expression to a season of the year. Share in an unforgettable evening as BMC faculty member William Preucil – one of the world’s leading

concertmasters – performs Vivaldi’s masterpiece for violin.

Brevard Festival Chamber Orchestra

William Preucil, violin

J.S. BACH Concerto for Two Violins

MOZART Divertimento in D major

VIVALDI The Four Seasons

7:30 PM | $26-$57 | Lawn $15

Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium at Brevard Music Center

Ticket holders may attend a free Pre-Concert Talk in Thomas Hall, which begins one hour before the performance.