Vivaldi's The Four Seasons

Four famous violin concerti - each giving musical expression to a season of the year. Share in an unforgettable evening as BMC faculty member William Preucil – one of the world’s leading
concertmasters – performs Vivaldi’s masterpiece for violin.
Brevard Festival Chamber Orchestra
William Preucil, violin
J.S. BACH Concerto for Two Violins
MOZART Divertimento in D major
VIVALDI The Four Seasons
7:30 PM | $26-$57 | Lawn $15
Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium at Brevard Music Center
Ticket holders may attend a free Pre-Concert Talk in Thomas Hall, which begins one hour before the performance.