Vivaldi's The Four Seasons

Google Calendar - Vivaldi's The Four Seasons - 2017-07-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vivaldi's The Four Seasons - 2017-07-26 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vivaldi's The Four Seasons - 2017-07-26 00:00:00 iCalendar - Vivaldi's The Four Seasons - 2017-07-26 00:00:00

Brevard Music Center 349 Andante Lane, North Carolina 28712

Four famous violin concerti - each giving musical expression to a season of the year. Share in an unforgettable evening as BMC faculty member William Preucil – one of the world’s leading

concertmasters – performs Vivaldi’s masterpiece for violin.

Brevard Festival Chamber Orchestra

William Preucil, violin

J.S. BACH Concerto for Two Violins

MOZART Divertimento in D major

VIVALDI The Four Seasons

7:30 PM | $26-$57 | Lawn $15

Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium at Brevard Music Center

Ticket holders may attend a free Pre-Concert Talk in Thomas Hall, which begins one hour before the performance.

Info
Brevard Music Center 349 Andante Lane, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2100
Google Calendar - Vivaldi's The Four Seasons - 2017-07-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vivaldi's The Four Seasons - 2017-07-26 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vivaldi's The Four Seasons - 2017-07-26 00:00:00 iCalendar - Vivaldi's The Four Seasons - 2017-07-26 00:00:00
E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: