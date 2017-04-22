Virginia's Outdoor Lovers Expo

Live music, beer, raffle tickets, giveaways, and more!

Free events for everyone from the novice nature-lover to the more advanced folks who are looking for that next adrenaline rush.

Spend the day learning about new destinations to hike, bike, kayak, rock climb, or try something new with the many other activities the region provides. Local businesses, clubs, outdoor organizations, and others will be on hand to share information to help get you out on your next outdoor adventure. Want more? Book an off-site trip to explore somewhere new with your family or friends by joining a guided excursion.

With 19 counties, 54 towns, and 4 cities, there is an outdoor experience waiting for everyone in Southwest Virginia.