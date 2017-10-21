Saturday, October 21, 2017, the 39th consecutive Valle Country Fair, an overgrown church bazaar set in the center of one of the most picturesque valleys in the North Carolina mountains, takes place in Valle Crucis, NC. The gathering is an authentic harvest-season community celebration that revolves around quality hand-made crafts with more than 160 exhibitors, home-cooked food and mountain music. Enjoy local bluegrass and country music, many fresh foods such as Brunswick stew, chili and corn muffin, fresh-pressed apple cider, baked goods, jams and jellies, apple butter made on site. Kids enjoy a special area for young people offering an assortment of activities including pumpkin bowling and pie eating contest.

Live music 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and ample and close parking is available for $10/ car. Parking begins as early as 7 a.m. Please, no pets. The Church of the Holy Cross in cooperation with the Valle Crucis Conference Centers sponsors the Valle Country Fair to raise funds for those in need. All net Fair proceeds are returned to our greater community through grants to local non-profit organizations and for relief to families with emergency needs.