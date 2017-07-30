The Tri-County Fair is entering its 95th year of existence. What started in 1920 as a 4-H/open class exhibit at the old courthouse in Petersburg has evolved into an annual exhibit of agriculture, horticultural, floriculture, livestock, home economics, and art. These exhibits plus non-profit organizations, commercial exhibitors and vendors, coupled with a variety of entertainment, events and a varied midway makes the fair one of the finest county fairs in the state of West Virginia.

The growth has occurred because a few individuals valve the continuance of this cultural event and are willing to give of their time and talents to insure the fair is a success. However, on a larger scale the fair has been successful because of the support shown by the people in the beautiful South Branch Valley of the Potomac Highlands.

The 4-H motto “To Make the Best Better” continues to be the heart of the fair board members, committee members, extension agents and FFA advisors. When you see the beam of happiness and a tear in the eye of a winner you realize why one of the oldest fairs in WV has grown bigger and better every year since 1920.

Located at 107 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV the fair provides good ole fashioned family entertainment while offering something that appeals to everyone.