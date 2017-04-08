In recognition of Arbor Day, Marble Springs will host a Tree Planting Celebration on April 8th starting at 10:00 am. Participants will first learn how to properly plant and label saplings to meet arboretum qualifications as set by the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council. Afterwards, participants can help plant the 60th tree in recognition of Marble Springs reaching a level 2 Arboretum. Lunch will be provided for those helping plant our celebratory tree and take place at about noon. Guest speaker, Tom Simpson, the Region Urban Forester with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, will provide a lecture on The Importance of Urban Foresty at about 1:00 pm. The Marble Springs Arboretum will be open for self-guided tours throughout the event with a guided tour scheduled at about 2 pm. Children can also participate in Earth Day themed crafts throughout the event.

Please confirm your attendance at info@marblesprings.net or by calling (865) 573-5508. We will need a name, contact number, and email. If there are any dietary restrictions, please provide them when confirming your attendance.

This event is free. Donations are appreciated with all proceeds going towards grounds maintenance and educational programming at Marble Springs. For more information please visit our website at www.marblesprings.net, call (865) 573-5508, or email info@marblesprings.net.