Treasure on the Mountain

What’s better than winning big? How about winning big AND helping your Snowshoe community! Cash and prizes totaling $250,000 will be given away in just one day. Your ticket gets you not one, but two chances to win, plus free food and drinks. Prizes include up to $25,000 cash, great getaways and awesome new rides, to name a few. You don’t have to be present to win, but let’s face it, it’s way more fun if you are! All proceeds benefit the Snowshoe Foundation.