Treasure on the Mountain

Snowshoe Mountain 10 Snowshoe Drive, Pocahontas County, West Virginia 26209

What’s better than winning big? How about winning big AND helping your Snowshoe community! Cash and prizes totaling $250,000 will be given away in just one day. Your ticket gets you not one, but two chances to win, plus free food and drinks. Prizes include up to $25,000 cash, great getaways and awesome new rides, to name a few. You don’t have to be present to win, but let’s face it, it’s way more fun if you are! All proceeds benefit the Snowshoe Foundation.

Info

Visit Event Website

1.877.441.4386

