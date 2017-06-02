The Toe River Studio Tour is perhaps the largest and the longest running studio tour in the country; you will find craftspeople and artists in nearly every medium, many tops in their field and several new-to-the-tour participants.

FREE, self-guided, this adventure will lead you to some unique places situated between Mt. Mitchell and Roan Mountain. Visitors travel through valleys, past streams, across rivers, over hilltops, and experience breathtaking mountain vistas as they those many out-of-the-way studios. Meet the artists, see where they create and where they live.

TRAC sponsors a Meet-The-Artist reception at their Spruce Pine Gallery on Friday evening after the tour closes for the day. A sampling of participant is on display geographically so one can plan a route for the rest of their journey. For a sneak peak at the tour, the exhibition will go up on May 13. And if you won’t be able to do the tour, you can purchase those “can’t live without” or “this would be perfect for” pieces before. There will be food and drink and lots of artists to get to know. It’s free and open to the public. Just stop on by and say hello to staff, artists, and the many volunteers who make it all possible.

The guide/map will be out in April. It will be available online for download. For more information, please call 828.682.7215 or email.