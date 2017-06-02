Toe River Studio Tour

to Google Calendar - Toe River Studio Tour - 2017-06-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Toe River Studio Tour - 2017-06-02 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Toe River Studio Tour - 2017-06-02 10:00:00 iCalendar - Toe River Studio Tour - 2017-06-02 10:00:00

Yancey & Mitchell Counties Mitchell County, North Carolina

The Toe River Studio Tour is perhaps the largest and the longest running studio tour in the country; you will find craftspeople and artists in nearly every medium, many tops in their field and several new-to-the-tour participants.

FREE, self-guided, this adventure will lead you to some unique places situated between Mt. Mitchell and Roan Mountain. Visitors travel through valleys, past streams, across rivers, over hilltops, and experience breathtaking mountain vistas as they those many out-of-the-way studios. Meet the artists, see where they create and where they live.

TRAC sponsors a Meet-The-Artist reception at their Spruce Pine Gallery on Friday evening after the tour closes for the day. A sampling of participant is on display geographically so one can plan a route for the rest of their journey. For a sneak peak at the tour, the exhibition will go up on May 13. And if you won’t be able to do the tour, you can purchase those “can’t live without” or “this would be perfect for” pieces before. There will be food and drink and lots of artists to get to know. It’s free and open to the public. Just stop on by and say hello to staff, artists, and the many volunteers who make it all possible.

The guide/map will be out in April. It will be available online for download. For more information, please call 828.682.7215 or email.

Info

Yancey & Mitchell Counties Mitchell County, North Carolina View Map

Art & Exhibitions

Visit Event Website

(828) 682-7215

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Toe River Studio Tour - 2017-06-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Toe River Studio Tour - 2017-06-02 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Toe River Studio Tour - 2017-06-02 10:00:00 iCalendar - Toe River Studio Tour - 2017-06-02 10:00:00

E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: