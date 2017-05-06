The inaugural Toast of Toccoa will feature approximately 50 artisans from the Currahee Artists Guild and other regional arts organizations who will display their artwork in separate booths set up throughout the downtown area. Visitors will be able to talk one-on-one with the individual artist about their particular work and will be able to purchase selected works of art.

This event will also feature craft beer from Three Taverns Brewery in Decatur, GA and Service Brewing Company from Savannah, Georgia as well as wine tastings from several well-known North Georgia vineyards, including Toccoa’s own Currahee Vineyards.

Selected local area restaurants will also have booths featuring their specialty food items for sale.

There will be a large covered tent with tables and chairs at the intersection of Doyle and Sage Streets so that visitors will be able to enjoy any purchased food and drinks in a relaxed, informal environment.

Near the dining tent will be an entertainment stage with seating so that visitors will be able to sit and listen to the two bands that are scheduled to perform.

The entertainment includes the Electric City Big Band featuring big band jazz at 12:30 PM and the increasingly popular Nitrograss bluegrass band at 2:30 PM.

There will also be a Classic Car Show featuring dozens of restored vintage automobiles parked along Doyle Street between Sage and Alexander Streets.

Admission to Toast of Toccoa is free. Tokens will be sold for craft beer and regional vineyard wine tasting purchase. Individual vineyard wine sales by the bottle will be available inside the Star Theater on Doyle Street.