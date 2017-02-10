TIEC Chocolate Weekend

What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day Weekend than to indulge in all things chocolate at Tryon Resort’s inaugural Chocolate Weekend. On Feb. 10-12, experience Valentine’s Day activities for both couples and families.

Friday: “Charlie & the Chocolate Factory” Movie Night & Dinner Buffet

$15/kids or $20/adults

Bring the whole family and cozy blankets on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. to watch “Charlie & the Chocolate Factory” on the Legends Club porch under heated lamps. Sip on hot cocoa and dine on a kid-approved buffet. Click here to purchase tickets.

Bring the kids back on Saturday afternoon for cookie decorating at The General Store from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Valentine’s Dining – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Plan an intimate Valentine’s dinner or getaway with your significant other at Tryon Resort. Dine on a special menu at Legends Grille complemented by live, ambient music, or make reservations at Blue Ginger or Roger’s Diner. Each restaurant will feature signature chocolate items to celebrate the holiday.

Legends Grille specialty menu items include:

– Chocolate Soup with chocolate covered crispies and whipped Devon Cream

– Strawberry Spinach Salad with Cocoa Nibs

– Filet of Beef with Dark Chocolate Red Wine Sauce

– Chocolate Fondue for two

Blue Ginger Sushi will offer a chocolate or coffee mocha for dessert.

