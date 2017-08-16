Through the Needle's Eye - National Touring Exhibit

TC Arts Council 349 S. Caldwell Street, Transylvania County, North Carolina 28712

The Transylvania Community Arts Council has been chosen to open the National Touring Exhibit “Through the Needle’s Eye 2017” sponsored by The Embroiderers' Guild of America.

The exhibit will be at the TC Arts Council from August 16 – September 15. It will then tour the country. TC Arts Exhibit hours: Monday - Friday from 9:30 am - 4:30 pm – FREE. TC Arts Council is located at 349 S. Caldwell Street Brevard, NC. For more information call 828.884.2787 or go to www.tcarts.org.

TC Arts Council 349 S. Caldwell Street, Transylvania County, North Carolina 28712

