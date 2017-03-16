Thompson Metal Monster Truck Madness

Bristol Motor Speedway 151 Speedway Blvd, Bristol, Tennessee 37620

Monster mayhem makes its way to Bristol Motor Speedway during the Thompson Metal Monster Truck Madness presented by Beef 'O’ Brady’s.

Fans will be on the edge of their seats as they witness some of the biggest monster truck names in the business, flying, crushing and destroying everything in their way.

Trucks will race around the Bristol Motor Speedway infield during two qualifying rounds. Racing eliminations will begin after qualifying is complete. After the racing champion is crowned, the trucks return for everyone’s favorite event, freestyle. In freestyle, drivers will perform stunts and moves you never thought possible.

2017 Monster Trucks To Be Named At A Later Date!

Also on display include an East10Drift exhibition and Jet Cars!

Drivers also will be available for autographs and pictures during the pre-event pit party located on the backstretch of BMS.

Fans of all ages will not want to miss the kings of carnage as they do what they do best- cause chaos!

Bristol Motor Speedway 151 Speedway Blvd, Bristol, Tennessee 37620

423-989-6900

