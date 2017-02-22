The Shenandoah Antiques Expo shows were started in October 1986 by Sanford and Mary Ferguson and Raymond and Martha Stokes. The show is located in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia with a prime location bordering interstate 64, only 5 miles from the junction with interstate 81. The show was immediateley popular and has develpoed a loyal following of dealers and collectors. Now using a large exhibit hall, and four show barns, as well as a completely enclosed “barn”, another sizeable new building attached to the main exhibit hall will be available for the upcoming show.

The primary focus of the show has become Americana and high country furniture and accessories, but the show is not limited to this. Exhibitors also show fine jewelry, silver, glassware, primitives, Oriental rugs, better collectables such as doorstops, decorated stoneware, etc. The promoters work hard to to keep the quality of the exhibits high so customers can buy with confidence.

In addition to space for over 300 indoor dealers, aproximately 200 acres provide space for hundreds of outdoor exhibitors and ample free parking. Many motels are available (see our “Accomodations” link above) and many restaurants in all price ranges are nearby.

During dealer set-up on Friday morning, hundreds of serious buyers purchase

“early buyer” passes which entitle them to admission all three days. Dealer friendly promoters, reasonable dealer rents, extensive national and local advertising make this an event that is an enjoyable experience for exhibitors and the buying public.