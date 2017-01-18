The Painting Experience with Stewart Cubley

The Painting Experience is an unprecedented journey into the wild territory of painting directly from intuition. It’s a leap beyond the predicted and expected – a venture into color, form and image where no rules apply..

In these workshops, everyone is a beginner; people from all levels of experience are welcome, including those who have never picked up a paintbrush. You will be given the environment, methods, facilitation, and overview with which to do in-depth self-exploration that can lead to pivotal insights for generating effective change. The goal is free – expression, with the emphasis on the creative process rather than on technique or expertise. The Painting Experience is an opportunity to embark on the greatest of all human journeys – embracing your own path and confidently following it.

The facilitators are people passionately committed to the imperative of self-knowledge in action. We are a group of professionals with extensive experience working on the front lines of human change and transformation, and we’ve had the privilege of making a real difference in the lives of countless people interested in exploring their full range of possibilities.

There is nothing to bring – complete materials are supplied.

Discounts:

Continuing Painter: $100. When registering, please type in the code continuing in the discount code field.

First Time Painter Early Registration: (by 2/1/17) $65. When registering, please type in the code early in the discount code field.

26 CE Credits available for MFT/LCSW/LPCC/LEP and RN.

Please register early, group size is limited.