The Other Mozart by Sylvia Milo

You’ve heard of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, but what about Nannerl Mozart? “Strikingly beautiful” (The New York Times), and winner of two New York Innovative Theater Awards, The Other Mozart is the true, untold story of Maria Anna Mozart, nicknamed Nannerl, the sister of Amadeus. A prodigy, keyboard virtuoso, and composer in her own right who performed throughout Europe with her younger brother to equal acclaim, Nannerl was overshadowed by Amadeus, and her story faded away, lost to history. Sylvia Milo, the production’s creator and performer, brings Nannerl to life in a fascinating and irresistibly intelligent performance featuring a stunning 18-foot gown.