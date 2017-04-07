The New River 500, brought to you by Kairos, Tangent Outfitters, GearHead Moto Tours, Go Race, Inc., Loud N Clear and The Palisades Restaurant is a first of its kind in Southwest Virginia! The New River 500 will be held April 7-9th in Giles County, Virginia and encompass over 500 kilometers of riding. Depending route and lunch destination, riders will experience between 150-160 miles per day during your weekend. This event is an all-inclusive dual sport adventurer’s dream. A multiple day opportunity to ride, socialize, and participate in off-road courses- you will want to mark your calendars for this. Bring your bike and experience tours through the mountains of the New River Valley. Come for the riding, stay for the fellowship and enjoy world-class destination dining, all at the New River 500.