The New River 500

to Google Calendar - The New River 500 - 2017-04-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The New River 500 - 2017-04-07 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The New River 500 - 2017-04-07 18:00:00 iCalendar - The New River 500 - 2017-04-07 18:00:00

Kairos Shumate Falls Road, Glen Lyn, Virginia 24093

The New River 500, brought to you by Kairos, Tangent Outfitters, GearHead Moto Tours, Go Race, Inc., Loud N Clear and The Palisades Restaurant is a first of its kind in Southwest Virginia! The New River 500 will be held April 7-9th in Giles County, Virginia and encompass over 500 kilometers of riding. Depending route and lunch destination, riders will experience between 150-160 miles per day during your weekend. This event is an all-inclusive dual sport adventurer’s dream. A multiple day opportunity to ride, socialize, and participate in off-road courses- you will want to mark your calendars for this. Bring your bike and experience tours through the mountains of the New River Valley. Come for the riding, stay for the fellowship and enjoy world-class destination dining, all at the New River 500.

Info

Kairos Shumate Falls Road, Glen Lyn, Virginia 24093 View Map

Outdoor

Visit Event Website

540-257-0415

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - The New River 500 - 2017-04-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The New River 500 - 2017-04-07 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The New River 500 - 2017-04-07 18:00:00 iCalendar - The New River 500 - 2017-04-07 18:00:00

E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: