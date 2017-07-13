The Marriage of Figaro

Brevard College 1 Brevard College Drive, Brevard, North Carolina 28712

A Loyal Friend of Brevard Music Center, Lead Sponsor

Considered by many to be “the most perfect opera ever written,” Mozart’s delightful and witty comic opera explores the clash between classes. Sung in Italian with English supertitles.

Janiec Opera Company of the Brevard Music Center

Dean Anthony, stage director

Tyson Deaton, conductor

MUSIC: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

LIBRETTO: Lorenzo Da Ponte

7:30 PM | $45-$55

Porter Center at Brevard College

Ticket holders may attend a free Pre-Opera Talk in Scott Commons beginning one hour before the performance.

Info
Brevard College 1 Brevard College Drive, Brevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2100
